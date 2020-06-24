HDFC Asset Management Company allots 30,851 equity shares under ESOP

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Asset Management Company allots 90,576 equity shares under ESOS
Nippon Life India Asset Management allots 41,559 equity shares under ESOP
Marico allots 27,270 equity shares under ESOP
HDFC Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 9.54% in the March 2020 quarter
Axis Bank allots 1750 equity shares under ESOP
-
HDFC Asset Management Company has allotted 30851 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each of the Company pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain employees of the Company.
Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 1,06,42,18,980 consisting of 212843796 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU