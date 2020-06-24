JUST IN
HDFC Asset Management Company allots 30,851 equity shares under ESOP

HDFC Asset Management Company has allotted 30851 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each of the Company pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain employees of the Company.

Post the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs. 1,06,42,18,980 consisting of 212843796 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 18:05 IST

