Prozone Intu Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 33.92 croreNet profit of Prozone Intu Properties reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales33.9228.23 20 OPM %50.2145.20 -PBDT11.477.74 48 PBT2.75-0.39 LP NP1.08-1.05 LP
