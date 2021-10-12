Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd, Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 October 2021.

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd, Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 October 2021.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd lost 10.76% to Rs 445 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14874 shares in the past one month.

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd tumbled 8.56% to Rs 36.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd crashed 8.13% to Rs 2.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd dropped 7.78% to Rs 739.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19720 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd shed 7.69% to Rs 3.96. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62424 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)