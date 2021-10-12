Volumes spurt at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11051 shares

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 October 2021.

Schaeffler India Ltd notched up volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11051 shares. The stock rose 5.90% to Rs.7,637.10. Volumes stood at 2575 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd saw volume of 3.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30895 shares. The stock increased 5.58% to Rs.757.00. Volumes stood at 36946 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 29.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.80% to Rs.826.65. Volumes stood at 13.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd notched up volume of 5.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71441 shares. The stock rose 7.20% to Rs.2,093.90. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 198.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.58% to Rs.23.00. Volumes stood at 26.8 lakh shares in the last session.

