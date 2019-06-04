PSU banks advance on recapitalization buzz

Shares of 17 state-run rose by 0.35% to 7.45% at 10:45 IST on BSE after suggested that the government may infuse around Rs 40,000 crore into state-run lenders in 2019-2020.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 116.90 or 0.29% at 40,150.72.

Among PSU banks, (up 7.45%), (up 5.42%), (up 4.73%), (up 3.60%), (up 3.15%), (up 2.63%), (up 2.51%), National Bank (up 1.89%), (up 1.62%), (up 1.62%), (up 1.41%), Central Bank(up 1.39%), (up 1.04%), & Sind Bank (up 0.88%), (up 0.85%), United (up 0.65%) and (up 0.35%), advanced.

According to media reports, the government may infuse around Rs 40,000 crore into state-run lenders in 2019-2020. The move is aimed at supporting credit growth and help weaker maintain regulatory norms. An announcement to this effect is reportedly expected in the Union Budget on 5 July 2019.

