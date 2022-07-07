PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja, V Vijayendra Prasad, and Veerendra Heggade nominated to Rajya Sabha

The government on Wednesday nominated celebrated athlete P T Usha, iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja, philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and screenwriter-director V Vijayendra Prasad to the Rajya Sabha. All four personalities are from the southern states.

Usha is from Kerala and llaiyaraaja is from Tamil Nadu. Heggade is the head of the famous Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka.

Screenwriter Prasad is from Andhra Pradesh and is known for blockbusters like "RRR", the "Baahubali" series and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".

The Rajya Sabha has 245 seats, of which 233 are elected by the legislatures of the states and union territories using single transferable votes through open ballots. The president can appoint 12 members for their contributions to art, literature, science, and social services. As per the constitutional limit, the strength of the Upper House cannot exceed 250.

