PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja, V Vijayendra Prasad, and Veerendra Heggade nominated to Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 60.18% in the March 2022 quarter
Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Usha Martin standalone net profit rises 72.48% in the December 2021 quarter
Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 79.30% in the December 2021 quarter
Budget Session of Parliament 2022 adjourns sine die
-
Usha is from Kerala and llaiyaraaja is from Tamil Nadu. Heggade is the head of the famous Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka.
Screenwriter Prasad is from Andhra Pradesh and is known for blockbusters like "RRR", the "Baahubali" series and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".
The Rajya Sabha has 245 seats, of which 233 are elected by the legislatures of the states and union territories using single transferable votes through open ballots. The president can appoint 12 members for their contributions to art, literature, science, and social services. As per the constitutional limit, the strength of the Upper House cannot exceed 250.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU