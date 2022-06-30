Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM of Maharashtra

-
-
Addressing the people of the state through social media, Thackeray said he also resigned from Legislative Council of which he is the member.
He said he accepts the judgement of the Supreme Court.
Thackeray formally handed over his resignation letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Thackeray thanked NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
