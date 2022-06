Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM of Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, tendered his resignation, after the Supreme Court refused to give a stay on the floor-test that was to take place Thursday, 30 June 2022.

Addressing the people of the state through social media, Thackeray said he also resigned from Legislative Council of which he is the member.

He said he accepts the judgement of the Supreme Court.

Thackeray formally handed over his resignation letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Thackeray thanked NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)