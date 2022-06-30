Vice Presidential Election to be held on 6th August

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022
WPIL receives order worth Rs 430.87 cr from Govt. of West Bengal
Rajkaran.com - a unique mobile app to bridge the communication gap between politicians and citizens to be launched soon
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moves SC challenging disqualification
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over fuel price hike
-
In a statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said, notification for the election will be issued on 5th July and nominations can be filed till 19th of next month.
The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20th July.
The Commission said, the Electoral College for the Vice Presidential Election consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha. The Secretary-General of Lok Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the Election.
The term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on 10th August.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU