Vice Presidential Election to be held on 6th August

The Vice Presidential Election will be held on the 6 August 2022.

In a statement, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said, notification for the election will be issued on 5th July and nominations can be filed till 19th of next month.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20th July.

The Commission said, the Electoral College for the Vice Presidential Election consists of 233 elected members of Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of Lok Sabha. The Secretary- of Lok Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the Election.

The term of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is ending on 10th August.

