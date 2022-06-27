Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moves SC challenging disqualification

-
Shinde has sought direction to Deputy Speaker to not to take any action against rebel MLAs regarding disqualification under MLA Defection Rules. The petitioner also sought direction to not to take any action against the rebel MLAs until the resolution for removal of the Deputy Speaker is decided. A vacation bench of the apex court will hear Eknath Shinde's plea against disqualification notice today.
The rebel faction also challenged the appointment of Sena MLA from Mumbai Ajay Choudhari as the Legislature Party leader, and the rejection of their no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.
The plea also sought direction from concerned authorities to provide security to the family of the Petitioner and all his supporters within the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP).
Maharashtra has been facing a political crisis after Shinde and rebel MLAs left the state, protesting against the alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. The rebel MLAs have been camping in a hotel in Assam's Guwahati for the past few days. The rebel MLAs' group have claimed that they enjoy a two-thirds majority in the legislature party and will prove its strength in the House. The rebel MLAs have demanded that party president Uddhav Thackeray walk out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and revive ties with BJP.
