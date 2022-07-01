Eknath Shinde sworn-in as CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM

-
ALSO READ
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claims support of forty MLAs
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moves SC challenging disqualification
India to become fastest-growing green economy of the world: Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister
Devendra Jaiswal welcomes Dhiraj Singh; duo to take KidsChaupal to greater heights
Sensex slips 497 pts, metal stocks lose shine
-
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district.
"Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me", Shinde said after the ceremony.
The trust vote of the new government will be held on Saturday, 2 July 2022.
The special session of the Assembly will be held on 2nd and 3rd July. The Speaker will be elected on the first day of the session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU