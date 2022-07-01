Eknath Shinde sworn-in as CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday (30 June 2022) was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took over as Deputy Chief Minister.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district.

"Development of the state is my priority. I will take all sections of society along with me", Shinde said after the ceremony.

The trust vote of the new government will be held on Saturday, 2 July 2022.

The special session of the Assembly will be held on 2nd and 3rd July. The Speaker will be elected on the first day of the session.

