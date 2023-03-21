JUST IN
PTC India Financial Services appoints Executive Director (Credit)

Capital Market 

PTC India Financial Services has appointed S. Siva Kumar as the Executive Director (Credit) in a slew of new appointments aimed at pushing the company towards its aim of decent growth and value to its stakeholders.

In his role, he will be formulating PFS' credit strategy and set up relevant operating systems, processes and procedures for the company in its long-term sustainability plans as a prime lender in the sustainable green infrastructure financing in India. The company already has a strong presence in renewable energy and contemplating to become a leader in sunshine sectors like E-mobility, Water Sewage Treatment Plants, Energy Efficiency projects, E-vehicle Charging stations etc.

Kumar, a former Chief General Manager (CGM) of India Infrastructure Finance Company, and Exbanker, has diversified experience in Infrastructure Project appraisals, Syndication, Risk Analysis and Mitigation, Working Capital financing, Venture Capital Financing, Restructuring and asset reconstruction and recovery.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 09:24 IST

