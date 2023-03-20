SBI Cards allots 7450 equity shares under ESOP

-
SBI Cards has allotted 7450 Equity shares of Rs. 10/ each to the eligible employees of the Company pursuant to the exercise of options under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019) at the exercise price of Rs. 152.10 per share.
Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,46,06,69,390/- consisting of 94,60,66,939 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,46,07,43,890 /- consisting of 94,60,74,389 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
