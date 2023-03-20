JUST IN
Linde India acquires 18% stake in renewable power company

For purpose of captive power use

Linde India has invested a sum of Rs. 4,78,79,989.65/- in FP Solar Shakti towards subscription of 16,50,465 equity shares (18.29%) of face value of Rs. 10/-each (allotted at a premium of Rs. 19.01/- each). The purpose of acquisition is to purchase of renewable power under captive mechanism, which will result in a lower tariff and consequent cost savings

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 19:56 IST

