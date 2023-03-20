Indian Oil Corporation forms JV with NTPC Green Energy

To develop renewable energy power plants to meet requirements of Indian Oil refineries in India

Indian Oil Corporation and NTPC Green Energy (100% subsidiary of NTPC), announced signing of Joint Venture Agreement for formation of a Joint Venture (JV) company to develop Renewable Energy (RE) Power plants to meet Round the clock power requirement of new projects of Indian Oil Refineries in India. Both the companies will hold equal stake in proposed JV.

The Joint venture is a synergistic alliance that brings together the strong credentials of NTPC which is a dominant power major in India with presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business and IndianQil's established expertise in petroleum refining along with its presence across the energy spectrum.

