Indian Oil Corporation forms JV with NTPC Green Energy

-
ALSO READ
NTPC arm inks MoU with HPCL for development of renewable energy projects
Hindustan Petroleum signs MoU with NTPC Green Energy
Hitachi Energy bags power transformers supply contract from NTPC Renewable
NTPC inks pact with Italy-based firm to explore Green Methanol Production
Rail Vikas Nigam forms JV with Jakson Green
-
To develop renewable energy power plants to meet requirements of Indian Oil refineries in IndiaIndian Oil Corporation and NTPC Green Energy (100% subsidiary of NTPC), announced signing of Joint Venture Agreement for formation of a Joint Venture (JV) company to develop Renewable Energy (RE) Power plants to meet Round the clock power requirement of new projects of Indian Oil Refineries in India. Both the companies will hold equal stake in proposed JV.
The Joint venture is a synergistic alliance that brings together the strong credentials of NTPC which is a dominant power major in India with presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business and IndianQil's established expertise in petroleum refining along with its presence across the energy spectrum.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU