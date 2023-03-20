Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure approves composite scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 19 March 2023

The Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure (GIL) at its meeting held on 19 March 2023 has approved Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst GMR Airports (GAL), GMR Infra Developers (GIDL), and the company.

The scheme envisages to merge and consolidate the businesses of:

(a) GMR Airports (Transferor Company 1) into and with GMR Infra Developers (Transferor Company 2); and

(b) Transferor Company 2 (after the completion of the merger envisaged in item (a) above) into and with GMR Airports Infrastructure (Transferee Company, formerly named GMR Infrastructure Limited), in each case on a going concern basis.

