Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure approves composite scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
GMR Airports Infra arm raises Rs 1,150 cr via NCDs
GMR Airports rises as arm raises Rs 840 cr via NCDs
GMR Airports, NIIF announce partnership to invest in three airports
GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 1150 cr via NCD issuance
GMR Hyderabad International Airport raises Rs 840 cr via NCD issuance
-
At meeting held on 19 March 2023The Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure (GIL) at its meeting held on 19 March 2023 has approved Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst GMR Airports (GAL), GMR Infra Developers (GIDL), and the company.
The scheme envisages to merge and consolidate the businesses of:
(a) GMR Airports (Transferor Company 1) into and with GMR Infra Developers (Transferor Company 2); and
(b) Transferor Company 2 (after the completion of the merger envisaged in item (a) above) into and with GMR Airports Infrastructure (Transferee Company, formerly named GMR Infrastructure Limited), in each case on a going concern basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU