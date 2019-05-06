JUST IN
PTC India Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 36.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 330.26 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services reported to Rs 36.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 264.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 330.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 289.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 184.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 100.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 1319.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1176.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales330.26289.54 14 1319.921176.96 12 OPM %91.72-74.47 -92.8845.64 - PBDT57.97-401.27 LP 283.73-147.17 LP PBT57.24-402.10 LP 281.00-150.43 LP NP36.76-264.68 LP 184.14-100.23 LP

