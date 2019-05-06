Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 38.17% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.77% to Rs 78.88 croreNet profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 38.17% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.77% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.58% to Rs 34.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 391.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 319.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales78.8881.13 -3 391.96319.62 23 OPM %19.1412.70 -13.4116.28 - PBDT14.899.92 50 52.1351.32 2 PBT13.148.74 50 46.7346.59 0 NP9.817.10 38 34.4938.57 -11
