Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 38.17% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.77% to Rs 78.88 crore

Net profit of rose 38.17% to Rs 9.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.77% to Rs 78.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.58% to Rs 34.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 391.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 319.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

78.8881.13391.96319.6219.1412.7013.4116.2814.899.9252.1351.3213.148.7446.7346.599.817.1034.4938.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)