Indian Economy Offers Fundamental Enablers For Inclusive Development

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Economic Affairs, Government of India has said that India has become one of the most favoured destination for investment in 2021. Addressing a webinar on Sewa aur Samparpan Abhiyan- Social and Economic Reforms under Modi Government, organized by FICCI, Seth said the global investor community now looks at India as the most favoured destination for investments. India has risen to become not only the favoured destination for investments but also in terms of resilient and sustainable global supply chains.

Foreign capital chooses India because of high returns that the Indian economy promises, he added. Seth further elaborated that there are fundamental enablers for inclusive development- the JAM trinity being one of them that has been transformative and a game changer. The focus of reforms during the past 18 months of the pandemic period was not just management of impact, but a very strong emphasis on stepping up the reforms so that economy bounces back,.

