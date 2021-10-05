Indian Economy Offers Fundamental Enablers For Inclusive Development

-
ALSO READ
e-RUPI can be a revolutionary concept and alter the paradigm of governance: FICCI
India On Cusp Of Major Maritime Revolution
Government Working On Schemes To Benefit MSMEs In Service Sector
Sensex tumbles 486 pts on weak global cues
GST Council Extends Due Dates Of Various Compliances, Provides Relief On Import Of COVID Related Relief Items
-
Ajay Seth, Secretary, Economic Affairs, Government of India has said that India has become one of the most favoured destination for investment in 2021. Addressing a webinar on Sewa aur Samparpan Abhiyan- Social and Economic Reforms under Modi Government, organized by FICCI, Seth said the global investor community now looks at India as the most favoured destination for investments. India has risen to become not only the favoured destination for investments but also in terms of resilient and sustainable global supply chains.
Foreign capital chooses India because of high returns that the Indian economy promises, he added. Seth further elaborated that there are fundamental enablers for inclusive development- the JAM trinity being one of them that has been transformative and a game changer. The focus of reforms during the past 18 months of the pandemic period was not just management of impact, but a very strong emphasis on stepping up the reforms so that economy bounces back,.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU