Punjab Alkalies spurts after Quant MF buys stake

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals jumped 3.82% to Rs 82.80 after Quant Mutual Fund acquired 1.88% stake in the company via bulk deal on the BSE Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Quant Mutual Fund purchased 45,56,962 shares, or 1.88% equity, of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals at Rs 79 each on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.

Meanwhile, Paramone Concepts sold 21,00,000 shares, or 0.87% equity, of the company at Rs 79.18 each.

Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals is the largest producers of Caustic Soda in North India region. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals surged 439.33% to Rs 48 crore on 147.42% rise in net sales to Rs 186.26 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

