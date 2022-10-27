Punjab Alkalies spurts after Quant MF buys stake

-
ALSO READ
Paramone Concepts consolidated net profit declines 14.76% in the March 2022 quarter
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Gujarat Alkalies rises on signing MoU with NTPC REL
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 822.32% in the March 2022 quarter
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
-
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals jumped 3.82% to Rs 82.80 after Quant Mutual Fund acquired 1.88% stake in the company via bulk deal on the BSE Tuesday, 25 October 2022.As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Quant Mutual Fund purchased 45,56,962 shares, or 1.88% equity, of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals at Rs 79 each on Tuesday, 25 October 2022.
Meanwhile, Paramone Concepts sold 21,00,000 shares, or 0.87% equity, of the company at Rs 79.18 each.
Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals is the largest producers of Caustic Soda in North India region. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals surged 439.33% to Rs 48 crore on 147.42% rise in net sales to Rs 186.26 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU