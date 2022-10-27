Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 64.63 points or 1.21% at 5417.45 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd (up 4.91%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 4.21%),JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (up 4.13%),Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (up 4.03%),JK Paper Ltd (up 3.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (up 3.45%), Century Textiles & Industries Ltd (up 3.32%), Vedanta Ltd (up 3.21%), Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (up 3.19%), and DCW Ltd (up 3.06%).

On the other hand, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 5.57%), PCBL Ltd (down 5.23%), and Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (down 3.65%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.21 or 0.67% at 59945.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 119.3 points or 0.68% at 17775.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 144.91 points or 0.5% at 28892.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.12 points or 0.51% at 8899.5.

On BSE,1862 shares were trading in green, 896 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

