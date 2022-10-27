Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 671.92 points or 1.61% at 42345.93 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 3.2%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.07%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.03%),Voltas Ltd (up 0.72%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 0.15%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.12%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 2.5%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.54%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 0.5%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.21 or 0.67% at 59945.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 119.3 points or 0.68% at 17775.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 144.91 points or 0.5% at 28892.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.12 points or 0.51% at 8899.5.

On BSE,1862 shares were trading in green, 896 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

