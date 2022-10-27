Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for Micafungin for injection

The pharmaceutical company on Wednesday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Micafungin for injection.

Micafungin for Injection is indicated to treat variety of fungal infections. It is also used to prevent fungal infections in patients who are having a stem cell transplant.

The company said that the drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara, India.

According to IQVIA MAT August 2022 data, Sugammadex injection had annual sales of $99 million in the United States.

The group now has 329 approvals and has so far filed over 428 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the drug maker stated.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 11.7% to Rs 518.3 crore on a 1.8% increase in total income from operations to Rs 4,072.7 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were up 1.10% to Rs 421.85 on the BSE.

