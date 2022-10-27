Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 474.2 points or 2.54% at 19174.15 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 4.21%), Vedanta Ltd (up 3.21%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.94%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.83%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.14%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.08%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.43%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.17%).

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.21 or 0.67% at 59945.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 119.3 points or 0.68% at 17775.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 144.91 points or 0.5% at 28892.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.12 points or 0.51% at 8899.5.

On BSE,1862 shares were trading in green, 896 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

