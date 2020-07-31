Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via debt issue

During month of August 2020

Shriram Transport Finance Company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by public issue and/ or private placement basis and commercial papers. Based on the market conditions, Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee / Bond Issuance Committee will consider and approve such issuances of debt securities during the month ending 31 August 2020 subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the respective committees may deem fit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)