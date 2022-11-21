Punjab & Sind Bank soars 9.28%, up for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 20.6, up 9.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% jump in NIFTY and a 44.99% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 20.6, up 9.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 18146.15. The Sensex is at 61127.6, down 0.87%. Punjab & Sind Bank has gained around 27.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has gained around 17.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3849.25, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.32 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

