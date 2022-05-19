Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 1.31%, up for five straight sessions

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 15.45, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.89% in last one year as compared to a 6.3% gain in NIFTY and a 6.59% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.45, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.43% on the day, quoting at 15845.8. The Sensex is at 52907.12, down 2.4%. Punjab & Sind Bank has dropped around 6.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 14.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2484.5, down 2.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)