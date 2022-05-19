JK Lakshmi Cement soars after Q4 PAT jumps 26% YoY

JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) surged 9.64% to Rs 431.75 after the company's net profit rose 25.80% to Rs 171.73 crore on 13.29% rise in net sales to Rs 1497.64 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 6.11% year-on-year to Rs 197.93 crore in Q4 March 2022. EBIDTA before other income increased 3.12% YoY to Rs 276.23 crore.

"Despite unabated increase in Petcoke and Diesel prices which are hovering at all time high, JKLC could achieve healthy profitability by continuous improvement in operational efficiencies, energy cost, better product mix and higher volume," JKLC said in a statement.

For the full year, JKLC's net profit rose 17.15% to Rs 426.22 crore on 14.96% rise in net sales to Rs 5040.78 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2022.

During the quarter, JKLC has commissioned 10 MW waste heat recovery (WHR) project at its Sirohi plant, taking the company's total WHR capacity to 33 MW.

JK Lakshmi Cement is a cement manufacturer with a presence in Northern, Western and Eastern India's cement markets.

