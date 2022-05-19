JK Lakshmi Cement soars after Q4 PAT jumps 26% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Dalmia Bharat adds 2.9 MnT cement capacity at Murli plant in Maharashtra
Cement stocks under pressure amid rising crude oil price
Ultratech Cement Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,708 cr on one-time tax gain
ACC gains on commissioning new cement manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh
ISGEC Heavy Engg jumps on bagging order
-
JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) surged 9.64% to Rs 431.75 after the company's net profit rose 25.80% to Rs 171.73 crore on 13.29% rise in net sales to Rs 1497.64 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.Profit before tax (PBT) rose 6.11% year-on-year to Rs 197.93 crore in Q4 March 2022. EBIDTA before other income increased 3.12% YoY to Rs 276.23 crore.
"Despite unabated increase in Petcoke and Diesel prices which are hovering at all time high, JKLC could achieve healthy profitability by continuous improvement in operational efficiencies, energy cost, better product mix and higher volume," JKLC said in a statement.
For the full year, JKLC's net profit rose 17.15% to Rs 426.22 crore on 14.96% rise in net sales to Rs 5040.78 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2022.
During the quarter, JKLC has commissioned 10 MW waste heat recovery (WHR) project at its Sirohi plant, taking the company's total WHR capacity to 33 MW.
JK Lakshmi Cement is a cement manufacturer with a presence in Northern, Western and Eastern India's cement markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU