Sandur Manganese soars after stellar Q4 performance

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores jumped 4.09% to Rs 3722.85 after the company's net profit surged to Rs 235.52 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 70.91 crore in Q4 FY21.

Net sales during the quarter doubled to Rs 716.24 crore from Rs 357.68 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 206.73 crore, up by 70.8% from Rs 121.06 crore in Q4 FY21. Tax outgo during the period under review declined by 39.3% to Rs 14.91 crore.

The company's net profit zoomed to Rs 675.11 crore in FY22 from Rs 153.93 crore in FY21. Net sales increased to Rs 2284.74 crore in FY22 from Rs 746.59 crore in FY21.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in mining of low phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka. It also manufactures ferro-alloys (silico-manganese) at its plant in Vyasankare, near Hospet.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)