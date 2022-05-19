Ucal Fuel spurts after robust Q4 outcome

Ucal Fuel Systems surged 12.20% to Rs 129.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 276.04% to Rs 12.71 crore on 13.01% decline in net sales to Rs 170.76 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged 213.64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12.42 crore in Q4 March 2022.

During the quarter, total expenses fell 7.33% to Rs 185.68 crore. Cost of material consumed declined 13.88% to Rs 73.82 crore while employee expense fell 10.73% to Rs 38.94 crore.

For the full year, net profit rose 20.89% to Rs 34.89 crore on 13.92% rise in net sales to Rs 782.30 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

Net cash flow from operating activities soared to Rs 80.54 crore as on 31 March 2022 compared with Rs 10.47 crore as on 31 March 2021.

UCAL Fuel System makes fuel management systems for automotive sector. It also manufactures pumps, emission control parts and various components for both ferrous for both ferrous and non ferrous material.

