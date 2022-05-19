Ucal Fuel spurts after robust Q4 outcome

Ucal Fuel Systems surged 12.20% to Rs 129.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 276.04% to Rs 12.71 crore on 13.01% decline in net sales to Rs 170.76 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged 213.64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12.42 crore in Q4 March 2022.
During the quarter, total expenses fell 7.33% to Rs 185.68 crore. Cost of material consumed declined 13.88% to Rs 73.82 crore while employee expense fell 10.73% to Rs 38.94 crore.
For the full year, net profit rose 20.89% to Rs 34.89 crore on 13.92% rise in net sales to Rs 782.30 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.
Net cash flow from operating activities soared to Rs 80.54 crore as on 31 March 2022 compared with Rs 10.47 crore as on 31 March 2021.
UCAL Fuel System makes fuel management systems for automotive sector. It also manufactures pumps, emission control parts and various components for both ferrous for both ferrous and non ferrous material.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU