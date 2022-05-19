Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2022.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2022.

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd spiked 12.11% to Rs 129.6 at 10:21 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2686 shares in the past one month.

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 127.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1549 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd surged 9.85% to Rs 32.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20662 shares in the past one month.

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd rose 9.67% to Rs 43.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13118 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd exploded 8.01% to Rs 40.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4004 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)