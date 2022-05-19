Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 21.54% in the December 2021 quarter
Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 4.33% in the March 2022 quarter
Ucal Fuel Systems decides to close Puducherry plant II
Ucal Fuel Systems consolidated net profit declines 92.32% in the December 2021 quarter
Basic materials shares gain
-
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2022.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 May 2022.
Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd spiked 12.11% to Rs 129.6 at 10:21 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2686 shares in the past one month.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 127.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1549 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd surged 9.85% to Rs 32.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20662 shares in the past one month.
Artemis Medicare Services Ltd rose 9.67% to Rs 43.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13118 shares in the past one month.
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd exploded 8.01% to Rs 40.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4004 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU