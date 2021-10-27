Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 1.36%, rises for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 18.7, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.77% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 131.34% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.7, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18301.5. The Sensex is at 61459.14, up 0.18%. Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 10% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has added around 22.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2879.25, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

