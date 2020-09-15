JUST IN
Purple Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Purple Entertainment reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100 0 OPM %100.000 -PBDT0.09-0.05 LP PBT0.08-0.05 LP NP0.06-0.05 LP

