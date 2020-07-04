PVR board to meet on 6 July

To consider rights issue price, record date, rights entitlement ratio, etc.

Last month, PVR's board approved raising upto Rs 300 crore through rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of PVR rose 1.69% to Rs 1,032.50 on Friday.

The cinema chain operator reported consolidated net loss of Rs 74.49 crore in Q4 March 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 46.42 crore in Q4 March 2019. Consolidated net sales dropped 22.98% to Rs 645.13 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

PVR is a film entertainment company, which is engaged in the motion picture exhibition in cinemas. Currently, the company operates 845 screens in 176 properties in 71 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

