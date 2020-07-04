Adani Ports records throughput of 41.5 MMT in Q1

Mundra Port has become the largest container port in India during April-June 2020 period.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday (3 July) said it achieved a throughput of 41.5 MMT across its nine operating ports in India during Q1 June 2020.

During the quarter, Mundra Port surpassed Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) volume to become the largest container port in India.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India.

The port operator's consolidated net profit slumped 74.11% to Rs 340.21 crore on a 5.23% decline in net net sales to Rs 2,921.19 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Shares of APSEZ rose 3.91% to Rs 360.40 on the BSE on Friday.

