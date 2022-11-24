PVR opens 12 screen superlex in Thiruvananthapuram

PVR has opened a 12 screen superlex in city of Kerala at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram.

The cinema is equipped with advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive audio and Next-Gen 3D technology to provide an unparalleled captivating and immersive experience and plush recliner seats for enhanced comfort and 2K RGB+ Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 876 screens at 176 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)