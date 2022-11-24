JUST IN
PVR opens 12 screen superlex in Thiruvananthapuram

PVR has opened a 12 screen superlex in city of Kerala at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram.

The cinema is equipped with advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive audio and Next-Gen 3D technology to provide an unparalleled captivating and immersive experience and plush recliner seats for enhanced comfort and 2K RGB+ Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 876 screens at 176 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 18:44 IST

