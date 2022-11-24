Gland Pharma allots 1800 equity shares under ESOS

JUST IN
Gland Pharma has allotted 1,800 Equity shares of Re.1/- each of the Company, fully paid up, on 24 November 2022 to employee(s) on exercise of their Stock Options pursuant to Gland Pharma Employee Stock Options Scheme, 2019.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 164,690,223 /- comprising of 164,690,223 Equity shares of face value Re.1/- each

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 18:34 IST

