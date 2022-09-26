PVR opens 6-screen multiplex at Hinjewadi, Pune

PVR announced the opening of first Premium Extra Large P [XL] format 6 screen multiplex in Grand Highstreet Mall, Hinjewadi, Pune.

The cinema is equipped with newer ergonomic seating, celebrity recliners, self-ticketing kiosks, 4K Laser Projection, Dolby Atmos Sound and Real-D 3D.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 864 screens at 175 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)