Business Standard

PVR opens 6-screen multiplex at Hinjewadi, Pune

Capital Market 

PVR announced the opening of first Premium Extra Large P [XL] format 6 screen multiplex in Grand Highstreet Mall, Hinjewadi, Pune.

The cinema is equipped with newer ergonomic seating, celebrity recliners, self-ticketing kiosks, 4K Laser Projection, Dolby Atmos Sound and Real-D 3D.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 864 screens at 175 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 10:52 IST

