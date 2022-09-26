PVR opens 6-screen multiplex at Hinjewadi, Pune

The cinema is equipped with newer ergonomic seating, celebrity recliners, self-ticketing kiosks, 4K Laser Projection, Dolby Atmos Sound and Real-D 3D.
With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 864 screens at 175 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU