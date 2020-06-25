PVR withdraws ICRA ratings for bank facilities and NCDs

PVR announced that ICRA on the request of the Company, has agreed for withdrawal of its long term rating of (ICRA) AA- (Negative) (pronounced ICRA double A minus with Negative outlook) assigned to the company's Rs.4 crore Term loan bank facilities and Rs. 185 crore Non- Convertible debenture programme.

The company had voluntarily requested for such withdrawal and exposure of above mentioned facilities continues to be rated AA (Placed on 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications') by CRISIL.

Further ICRA continues to rate the Commercial Paper programme of the company with A1+ of the company.

