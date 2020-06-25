JUST IN
Power Finance Corporation to avail services of Fitch and Moody's

Capital Market 

Power Finance Corporation has stopped using the services of S&P Global Ratings (S&P) effective from 24 June 2020 and accordingly, the Company's rating of PFC will now be done by the other two existing Rating Agencies i.e.

Fitch and Moody's.

Also, PFC has replaced S&P with Moody's as the rating agency for its USD 400 MN Green Bonds (issued on 6 December 2017 & maturing on 6 December 2027) bearing ISIN XS1725342288.

Moody's has assigned Baa3 rating to these bonds on 24 June 2020.

Fitch and Moody's are now the rating agencies for above mentioned bond issuance.

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:46 IST

