Quest Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of Quest Financial Services reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.04 -75 OPM %-400.000 -PBDT-0.040 0 PBT-0.040 0 NP-0.040 0
