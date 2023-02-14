Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 104.76% to Rs 0.86 crore

Trio Mercantile & Trading reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 104.76% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.860.42-33.72-226.190-0.750-0.750-0.75

