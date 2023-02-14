Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 104.76% to Rs 0.86 croreTrio Mercantile & Trading reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 104.76% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.860.42 105 OPM %-33.72-226.19 -PBDT0-0.75 100 PBT0-0.75 100 NP0-0.75 100
