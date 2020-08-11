Quick Heal Technologies consolidated net profit rises 109.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.53% to Rs 73.46 crore

Net profit of Quick Heal Technologies rose 109.75% to Rs 24.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 27.53% to Rs 73.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.73.4657.6043.7422.2638.4521.2733.8016.1124.9611.90

