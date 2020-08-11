JUST IN
Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.39% to Rs 110.68 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 35.14% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 110.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.47% to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 300.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 354.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales110.68137.31 -19 300.09354.74 -15 OPM %-0.441.81 -1.072.22 - PBDT2.563.64 -30 8.139.99 -19 PBT2.453.18 -23 7.248.98 -19 NP1.000.74 35 5.796.54 -11

