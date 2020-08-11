Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.39% to Rs 110.68 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 35.14% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.39% to Rs 110.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.47% to Rs 5.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 300.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 354.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

110.68137.31300.09354.74-0.441.811.072.222.563.648.139.992.453.187.248.981.000.745.796.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)