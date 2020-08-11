Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 54.12% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 36.05 croreNet profit of Captain Polyplast rose 54.12% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales36.0536.00 0 OPM %19.6115.19 -PBDT5.013.76 33 PBT4.062.72 49 NP2.991.94 54
