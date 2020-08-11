Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 54.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 36.05 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast rose 54.12% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.36.0536.0019.6115.195.013.764.062.722.991.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)