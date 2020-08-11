HEG consolidated net profit declines 94.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 233.29 crore

Net profit of HEG declined 94.11% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 243.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 233.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 816.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.233.29816.51-4.8542.5928.75377.7010.98359.9814.33243.47

