HEG consolidated net profit declines 94.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 233.29 crore

Net profit of HEG declined 94.11% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 243.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 233.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 816.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales233.29816.51 -71 OPM %-4.8542.59 -PBDT28.75377.70 -92 PBT10.98359.98 -97 NP14.33243.47 -94

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 08:54 IST

