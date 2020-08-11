HEG consolidated net profit declines 94.11% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 233.29 croreNet profit of HEG declined 94.11% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 243.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 233.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 816.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales233.29816.51 -71 OPM %-4.8542.59 -PBDT28.75377.70 -92 PBT10.98359.98 -97 NP14.33243.47 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU