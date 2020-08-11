Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Goyal Associates standalone net profit rises 184.62% in the March 2020 quarter
Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 410.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 6.47% in the March 2020 quarter
CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 24.87% in the June 2020 quarter
Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 91.67% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Goyal Associates reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.12 -92 OPM %0-33.33 -PBDT0.02-0.29 LP PBT0.02-0.29 LP NP0.02-0.29 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU