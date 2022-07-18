Quick Heal Technologies Ltd Spurts 15.04%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 1.38%

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 26.15% over last one month compared to 1.22% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.49% rise in the SENSEX

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd gained 15.04% today to trade at Rs 192. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.38% to quote at 27497.71. The index is up 1.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brightcom Group Ltd increased 4.98% and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd added 4.39% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 8.69 % over last one year compared to the 1.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd has added 26.15% over last one month compared to 1.22% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8274 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3225 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 319.9 on 02 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 143.95 on 20 Jun 2022.

