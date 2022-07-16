Lloyds Metals and Energy posts Q1 net loss at Rs 930 cr

-
ALSO READ
Lloyds Metals & Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.15 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 331.03% in the December 2021 quarter
Lloyds Steels Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Board of Lloyds Steels Industries approves acquisition of plant
Truefitt & Hill, market leaders in luxury men's grooming comes to Powai
-
Lloyds Metals and Energy reported a net loss of Rs 930.33 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 0.18 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.Revenue from operations jumped 780% year on year to Rs 842.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Total expenses surged 468.7% YoY to Rs 591.23 crore and cost of raw materials consumed rose 55% YoY to Rs 119.46 crore in Q1 FY23. Employees' benefits expense was up 78.6% YoY to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
The company said that YoY comparison is not applicable as Iron Ore production restarted in H2-FY2022.
During the quarter, the iron and steel company has reported an exceptional expense of Rs 1,194.40 crore. The company said that the exceptional item has arisen pursuant to an arbitration award under which the company is liable to pay the amount. There is no cash outflow for the company as the amount is being paid by way of 0% optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCD's). The OFCD's when converted will result in a dilution of equity capital to the extent of 6 crore equity shares.
Operating EBITDA jumped to Rs 261.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 1.9 crore posted in the quarter ended 30 June 2021. The operating EBITDA margin improved to 31.08% as on 30 June 2022 as compared with 1.99% as on 30 June 2021. The company said that the turnover and EBITDA in Q1 FY23 exceeded that of the entire previous financial year.
Lloyds Metals & Energy is into the business of manufacturing of Sponge Iron, Power generation and mining activities.
Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy closed 0.44% lower to end at Rs 146.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU