Quick Heal Technologies to invest USD 2 million in Israel based L7 Defense

Quick Heal Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to invest USD 2 million in L7 Defense. L7 is an Israel based cybersecurity start-up specializing in Application Program Interface (API) Security and Next Generation Web Application Firewall (NG-WAF). Quick Heal Technologies had invested USD 300k in L7 Defense in the previous financial year.
Since Quick Heal's previous investment, L7 Defense has acquired customers in financial, telecom and IT industries across US and Europe.
Moreover, the investment enables strategic alignments between both the companies for Quick Heal Technologies to expand its range of enterprise solutions under the 'Seqrite' umbrella and introduce L7's flagship products in market stronghold of India as well as other regions in APAC and EMEA.
The investment reiterates Quick Heal's ongoing efforts to invest in disruptive technologies that will shape the future of cybersecurity while supporting innovative start-ups. This is Quick Heal's third investment in the last 18 months and augments its commitment to secure the digital transformation journey of its customers. In addition to L7 Defense, Quick Heal had recently invested in Singapore based Ray.
