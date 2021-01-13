Narbada Gems and Jewellery outcome of board meeting

-
ALSO READ
Promoters of Ester Industries hike stake by 4.91%
Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the June 2020 quarter
Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 8.33% in the March 2020 quarter
TCI Industries allots preference shares to Promoter
Board of Sequent Scientific to sell stake in Strides Pharma Science to Promoter Group
-
Held on 13 January 2021The Board of Narbada Gems and Jewellery at the meeting held on 13 January 2021 has approved to issue and allot 91,00,000 Equity Warrants to the Applicants at a total price of Rs. l7l- per warrant, to be converted into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to Promoters/Promoter Group and Non-Promoter Individuals, convertible into equal number of Equity Shares within a period of I8 months from the date ofallotment of warrants in one ot more tranches.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU